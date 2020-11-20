WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine plan to ensure VA safely and equitably distributes vaccines once authorized.

The plan will be a phased approach based on scientific and historical evidence, lessons learned from past pandemic vaccine plans, and input from scientific experts both within and outside VA.

“In October, the staff at VA medical facilities conducted important planning exercises in preparation for the vaccine,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “These exercises help us to address vaccine distribution, allocation, safety monitoring, and supply tracking.”

COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to Veterans who want to receive one.

VA experts in ethics, health equity, infectious disease, logistics, pandemic planning, pharmacy, and public health as well as those in the areas of change management, clinicians from various disciplines, data, education, IT, safety and training, along with government partners, were sought for input to help develop the plan. VA also conducted Veteran listening sessions for valuable feedback in the planning process.

To learn the latest information visit CDC COVID-19 Vaccine.

