PATUXENT RIVER – NAS Patuxent River has transitioned from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo to Charlie effective Nov. 21, 2020, as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases in the Southern Maryland region.

HPCONs are protocols for public health emergencies, such as a pandemic. Commanders review and update these HPCONs based on risk levels within a local community and in cooperation with local, state or host nation guidance. Military leaders and public health personnel use them to guide actions taken in response to a health threat.

“Our number one concern is health protection & public safety, followed immediately by mission assurance,” said Capt. John Brabazon, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “The decision to move to HPCON Charlie was made as a result of increased COVID transmission rates in the local community as reported by county and state departments of health and the installation public health emergency officer, and at the direction from Naval District Washington.”

The implementation of HPCON Charlie will place NAS Patuxent River in an operational status nearly identical to the one it was in prior to June 29, 2020. While the operational mission continues at Pax River, impacts of HPCON Charlie include suspension of some MWR programs, taking some services back to virtual-only, limiting the number of personnel in workspaces, and other moves to enforce public health measures.

The return to HPCON Charlie also means Navy personnel within the Naval District Washington area of responsibility must limit travel to and from their homes to their place of work, with stops only for essential services such as food, medicine, and child care. Dining in at restaurants is not allowed, but take-out is authorized.

Military personnel are prohibited from using off-base services such as gyms and barbershops but may continue to use those facilities on base. Participation in team sports, going to amusement parks, and attendance at parades or other public celebrations is also prohibited.

Personnel across all NDW installations should continue to adhere to physical distancing protocols and wear face coverings per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Defense guidelines. Personnel should continue to avoid unnecessary contact and stay home when sick.

Patrons are reminded to follow NAS Patuxent River’s social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter, as well as the NAS Pax River COVID-19 Information page for updates on available base services and hours.

