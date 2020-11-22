LEONARDTOWN, MD – Parents and community members are invited to participate in a FREE two-part Conscious Discipline virtual workshop. This workshop series is being offered in English and Spanish by Conscious Discipline Master Instructors Amy Speidel and Lety Valero.

Conscious Discipline is a proven comprehensive approach that empowers parents with skills that create a safe, connected, problem-solving environment. The Seven Skills of Conscious Discipline provides a full toolset for self-regulation first; and then supports children with the ability to gain their own self-regulation skills. These sessions are a “Clipper Course” of skills, providing an overview of all the tools that can be a part of a parent’s toolkit.

A pre-recorded Conscious Discipline webinar session, in English with Amy Speidel and Spanish with Lety Valero will be available on Monday, November 23, 2020. The webinar session may be accessed and revisited unlimited times through November 2021. A live Question and Answer Session, in English with Amy Speidel or Spanish with Lety Valero, will be offered on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Registration is required. Please contact Sara Renn at skrenn@smcps.org to register.

