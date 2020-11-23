LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, which oversees St. Clement’s Island Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, presents events and exhibits during the holiday season at each historic site.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its annual Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit daily, Dec. 1, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., where families can enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls like Barbie, American Girl and more, classic trains and other vintage toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum. The cost for this exhibit is $3.00 for Adults, $2.00 for Seniors and Military, $1.50, and Children 5 and under are free. The exhibit is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Then, enjoy the opening of the St. Clement’s Island Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. inside the museum with safe and socially-distanced fun for the family, including take-home children’s activities, music, take-home refreshments and much more. Admission is free.

Earlier, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Piney Point Lighthouse Museum presents the “Home for the Holidays” Outdoor Museum Store, where you can complete your holiday shopping by the lighthouse at an outdoor tent for socially distanced shopping. “Be a Patron” for Museum Store Sunday and support the museum’s missions with your purchases.

Nov. 29 is also Museum Store Sunday, so if you can’t make it to Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, you can also visit the other in-store locations, including St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, or shop at the online Friends Museum Store, which offers contact-free local delivery and free shipping to friends and family outside the area.

At the stores and online, you can pick up the 2020 Friends Christmas ornament, which features the Old Jail Museum. Each year, the Museum Store designs a new St. Mary’s County historic site as the Friends features collectible ornament.

Socially distanced tours at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, including the new exhibits, is now open daily, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., with pre-purchased tickets; walk-ins will be accepted if possible. Tour slots can be reserved by calling 301-994-1471. There is a limited number of tours per day and the maximum number of people is 10 per group or family unit. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Admission cost is $7.00 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, students, military and 5 and under are free. The museum is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Finally, you can visit the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown during special hours for the holiday Leonardtown First Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All are encouraged to come and take a tour of this unique and fascinating historical site. Complete your holiday shopping in the Museum Store, where you can find a variety of unique gifts, including an Old Jail Museum ornament. The Old Jail Museum is also open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; admission is free.

For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light, Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum, @OldJailMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.

Like this: Like Loading...