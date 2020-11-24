Maryland Sen. Arthur Ellis and his wife Rosalind joined the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Student Life team last Thursday afternoon at the college’s La Plata Campus to help with its sixth drive-thru food distribution event for CSM students experiencing food insecurities. Approximately 1,625 pounds of food were passed out to students who expressed a need and pre-registered to come to campus Nov. 19.

The contactless “Mobile Hawk Feeder” events have been going on since the pandemic began and to date, the CSM Student Life team has distributed a total of 6,370 pounds of food.

@SenatorEllis28 has joined CSM Student Life Coordinators & @CSMPrez to distribute 1,625 lbs of food, (+ COVID-19 relief bags from @CCDH_Maryland) to @CSMHawks in need on this chilly afternoon. #partnerships pic.twitter.com/pIHwqkBj1j — CSM Headline News (@CSMHeadlines) November 19, 2020

A harsh truth but necessary response to action. The holiday season is an especially difficult time for many, let alone college students. We appreciate CSM's efforts to provide this kind of relief! https://t.co/6TLniWQ7W5 — MD Senator Arthur Ellis (@SenatorEllis28) November 19, 2020

The CSM drive-thru events have been supported by LifePoint Church of Waldorf’s Pastor Michael and Angela Rogalski; Pastor John Lewis with the Servants of Christ Church; New Life Church and the Charles County Department of Social Services, who all donated food. In addition, the CSM Foundation supported the effort through funding from its “Help a Hawk” emergency fund.

Since 2017, CSM has offered food provided through Hawk Feeders at each of its four campuses. Hawk Feeders help address the short-term basic food needs any student may be experiencing. Built by a CSM faculty member Bill Luyster, the Hawk Feeders are stocked through individual donations by faculty, staff and students as well as through food drives, under the adage, “Give what you can, take what you need.”

Like this: Like Loading...