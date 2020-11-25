Maryland is one of the states of the United States of America located on the eastern coast of the United States of America, and its capital is Annapolis. It has gained special importance in the industrial and shipping fields. It has a population of 4,798,622 people. Located in the northeastern part of the southern United States, it has an area of ??27,092 km² and is a global port and the largest city in the state. As for Annapolis, the state capital, it is the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy.

The gross national product of the state of Maryland in 2003 reached 213 billion dollars, and the average annual income per capita “reached 39,247 dollars. Maryland’s unemployment rate reached 4.3% in 2004, and the production of the industrial sector reached 13 billion dollars. The government sector 36 billion dollars, health and social care 16 billion dollars.” The services sector is $ 6 billion, and the media is $ 4.6 billion.

Maryland unemployment insurance program provides those who lose their jobs weekly payments. To be eligible for this program, you must be unemployed, a resident of Maryland, and worked there during the past 12 months. If you are a fresh graduate, there are many things to do with a law degree. You can check the chronicle of higher education jobs or find some attorney office where you can practice.

An overview of the law specialization

Law is generally understood to be a science of the social and human sciences. It is concerned with studying the general rules in the country, for the purpose of which they regulate the lives of individuals who must abide by these laws without discrimination. Thus, it is known as the specialization of whose main objectives are to defend the rights of people and the accused and prove their innocence.

Students must realize that making the decision of studying law is not easy at all, and this specialization requires devoting a lot of time to study, analysis, and deep thinking. Different types of assignments like writing an essay on arbitration law or some research papers on criminal law are required. Such tasks may not be easy to do unless the student attends all the law lessons and writes many notes or uses Lawaspect to get it done in time. Students studying real issues and exposure to them so they can reach a deep understanding of their specialization and tasks in the future. Each student should think carefully about his/her reasons to become a lawyer.

Why should you choose to study law?

1- When the student chooses to major in law, he will have chosen to study practical life and raise his culture to understand society and on the other hand, to strengthen his personality with knowledge of his rights.

2- In addition to a large amount of information and the wide cultural background that is taught in the Faculty of Law, it gives pleasure in moving between branches of law and knowing the secrets of its status and on what basis it was established.

3- The Faculty aims to develop lessons and definitions that constitute the basic principles of the various sciences of law without being bound by a specific country or a specific religion. Law is the basis of life, and without it, human rights are lost.

4- This specialization also chooses those who do not like practical study, as the course is a purely theoretical study that depends on understanding before relying on memorization. The information covered in this field is dense and accurate and relates to all aspects of life.

Why Choose the University of Maryland (Carey)

The Maryland state authorized the law school in 1816, and it is considered one of the oldest law schools in the whole nation. Despite the fact that the school is quite old, its programs make it one of the most active and dynamic universities today. The faculty of law is among five other schools in the university.

The law school is located in the Nathan Patz Law Center which was opened in 2002. The facility has simulation and clinical courses to make the education process easier for students.

The college students have access to many computers and all the needed technology for research and learning purposes.

All the staff members are supportive and friendly, which helps students to make the most of their experience in law school.

The school of law strives to develop exceptional professionals educated in the law. Thus, they make sure to provide the best they can offer quality education in the classroom and practical lessons to help students understand better and develop the required skills to become professional lawyers.

The university offers specialty certificates in Law and Health Care and Environmental Law. Other programs include Dispute Resolution, Advocacy, Alternative, Business, Clinical, Intellectual Property, and International and Comparative Law. Students have the opportunity to work with lawyers to practice their studies.

Besides all that, the university is ranked the 47th in the best law schools and the 5th in part-time. So, all those who seek to become professional lawyers one day may consider the University of Maryland as one of the best options.

