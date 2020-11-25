Beginning in March of 2021, Comcast will begin to charge Marylanders, and other customers in the Northeast $10 per 50 GB over 1.2 TB they use on home internet.

In January and February, Comcast will give its Xfinity customers not on an unlimited plan a “credit” for any data usage charges over 1.2TB during those months to ease them into the new limits. Then, starting in March, non-unlimited customers who exceed 1.2TB in a month will be charged $10 per 50GB of data, for a maximum of $100.

The affected states include Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia, as well as parts of North Carolina and Ohio.

In March of 2020, Comcast announced it was suspending its data cap policy for two months due to more homes and students having to use internet services for work and school. It also said it would raise speeds for customers on its Internet Essentials tier, its broadband plan for low-income families. But as the coronavirus pandemic keeps people working from home and students learning remotely, the internet is feeling the strain of the increased use — even though, so far, it’s held up relatively well.

According to Comcast, 95 percent of its customers don’t get close to using that much data per month; over the last six months, the median monthly data use was around 308GB.

Comcast is one of the US National Providers that took the Keep Americans Connected PLedge with the Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai. Participating companies agreed not to terminate service for residential or small business customers, waive any late fees incurred because of the economic effects of the pandemic, and open access to public Wi-Fi hotspots to “any American who needs them.” The Keep Americans Connected Pledge officially expired at the end of June, however, Comcast said at the time it was “working with customers on flexible payment options that work for them.”

