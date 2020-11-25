PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 24, 2020 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free tire recycling event for Calvert County residents and farmers on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Up to 10 tires per residence or farm will be accepted at the Appeal Landfill, located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby, and Barstow Customer Convenience Center, located at 350 Stafford Road in Barstow. Water or dirt-filled tires will not be accepted.

Residents must bring their driver’s license or proof of residency. Businesses are prohibited from this event.

Residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about recycling events, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.

