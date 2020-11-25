Whether you’re finishing up your holiday shopping list or have more than a few boxes yet to check, you’re in luck! There’s plenty of time—and tons of ways—to snag great savings with Black Friday Now deals and all season long at Target. Since we kicked off our Black Friday Now deals—a series of week-long sales stretching throughout November—our guests have scored incredible finds, saved millions, and turned to our awesome contactless same-day services in record numbers to shop safely, their way. And we’re just getting started. Read on for a peek at our most popular deals and see how you can continue to save big.



“Our completely new approach to Black Friday is giving guests the flexibility to safely get the best holiday deals on their own terms,” says Christina Hennington, executive vice president, and chief merchandising officer, Target. “Guests are taking advantage of our safe, contactless options—including shopping in stores or online using our same-day services—to get great ‘Black Friday Now’ deals on the season’s hottest toys, electronics, apparel, and more. As we look ahead to the final week of ‘Black Friday Now,’ Cyber deals and beyond, we’ll continue to prioritize safety as guests find incredible value at Target throughout the season.”

Save big this week—and beyond

Our Black Friday Now deals extend through Nov. 28, with great deals on Toys, Kitchen and Floorcare and Electronics (including video games and select consoles).

And as you settle in for that delicious dinner, remember: While Target stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, Target.com will keep serving up Black Friday Now savings in advance of stores opening at 7 a.m. Friday.

Shop safely—and get the goods same-day

Our guests’ and teams’ safety is our top priority. And as guests gravitate to contactless shopping options, we’ve not only enhanced our same-day services, we’ve made nearly all of our Black Friday Now deals available via Drive Up and Order Pickup. Plus, we’ve made more deals than ever available via same-day delivery with Shipt, too. And guests are loving the flexibility to shop when and how they want and get their goods the same day, with no membership required.

So far this month, millions of more guests scored deals via contactless same-day services Drive-Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt than last November. The most popular picks shopped via same-day services? Kitchen appliances like coffee makers and air fryers, men’s and women’s apparel, and trees and lighting to get a jump on holiday decorating.

Speaking of popular picks, what are the top Black Friday Now deals guests are grabbing?

All kinds of amazing finds, from Electronics, Apparel, Beauty, and Kitchen to Floorcare and more. After all, when you have hundreds of thousands of deals to choose from, you’re sure to find something that’s just right.

Our most popular Black Friday Now deals thus far include:

Pssst… a couple more “save big” tips

Turn to our easy, free loyalty program Target Circle to find holiday offers—from Black Friday Now to Cyber deals and more.

To make sure you’re getting the best deal whenever and however you shop, try our extended Price Match Guarantee. Through Dec. 24, you can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a “Black Friday Now” deal if it’s offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com.

Still want more? Stay tuned to A Bullseye View for Target’s latest holiday news (including Cyber deals—they’re coming soon).

