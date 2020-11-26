Marshall is a one-year-old playfully, happy hound mix in search of his forever home!

This outgoing boy with a zest for life loves playing with toys, people, and other dogs. We think Marshall may have been a rock star in his former life as he loves to sing!

Because he does love to sing apartment life might not be the best for him. Marshall would actually love to have a fenced yard where he can sniff and explore, enjoying all of the smells that nature has to offer. He has done great with the other dogs and been unbothered by the cat in his foster home. Marshall is a really good boy that has enjoyed curling up with his humans and sleeping all night!

Marshall is heartworm positive and once through treatment, will be ready for his forever home! A beautiful boy with a personality to match, Marshall will be lots of fun and a great companion!

You can read more about Marshall through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69882.

Visit our website and complete an application if you are interested in Marshall or another beagle.

Like this: Like Loading...