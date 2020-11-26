Friendship, MD– On November 23, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Chesapeake Beach Rd at Sansbury Road for a two-vehicle head-on collision.

The investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was following a Dodge Ram westbound on Chesapeake Beach Road near Sansbury Road when the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and attempted to pass the Dodge truck in a no-passing zone.

The Chevrolet then drove completely into the opposite lane of travel while there was a 2012 Honda Accord traveling eastbound. The two cars collided head-on and came to rest off of the roadway. Several passengers from both cars required mechanical extrication by fire department personnel.

Three passengers were transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by two Maryland State Police Medevac helicopters and one was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by ambulance. At 4:30 a.m, one passenger was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries( Mary Char-Lynn Phipps, 53 years old, Brandywine, MD) sustained in the collision.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is the Chevrolet failing to remain right of center. The Traffic Safety Section is handling the collision investigation.

