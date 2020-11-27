On November 26, 2020, at approximately 4:59 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wilson Road in the area of Allday Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

Upon arrival units located a Ford SUV off the roadway that been involved in the collision.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Ford was traveling south on Wilson Road. The vehicle left the roadway prior to Allday Road and struck two utility poles. The driver of the Ford was identified as Zachary David Igor Spain, 22 of Huntingtown, MD. Spain was pronounced deceased on the scene from the injuries he received during the collision.

Vehicle speed appears to be a contributing factor to this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the crash is asked to contact Sgt. T.S. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team at 410-535-2800 or via e-mail: Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov .

Like this: Like Loading...