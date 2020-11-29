Monday

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 am and 4 pm, then a chance of showers after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 69. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night

A chance of showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

