The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the December virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

“Mental Health in Charles County During the Holidays and COVID 19”

Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Guests include community partners from the Charles County Department of Environmental Services, Charles County Health Department, Charles County Department of Community Services, and others.

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

