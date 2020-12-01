(Columbia, MD) Effective December 1, 2020, MedStar Health has acquired Righttime Medical Care, a provider of urgent care services to patients in Maryland for the past 30 years.

The acquisition brings 19 additional urgent care centers, including the HeadFirst clinics for sports injury and concussion care, and approximately 300 associates into the MedStar Health system. These urgent care centers will now be part of MedStar Health Urgent Care operations.

“Throughout the covid-19 pandemic our urgent care clinics and their providers have played an integral role in serving the needs of patients who have sought testing and treatment for the virus,” said Elizabeth Delasobera, MD, medical director, MedStar Health Urgent Care, director of Primary Care Sports Medicine in the D.C. Region, and Team Physician for the Washington Capitals. “The addition of 19 urgent care locations will help thousands of more patients across the state of Maryland connect with coordinated treatment and follow-up care with MedStar Health specialists.”

MedStar Health operates 14 urgent care centers across the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region, and MedStar Health Urgent Care patients enjoy streamlined access to world-class medical experts throughout the system.

“This agreement allows us to more than double the size of our current urgent care network and greatly increase access to quality providers and services,” said Bob Gilbert, president of MedStar Ambulatory Services. “We look forward to working with the dedicated Righttime teams who have built a tremendous reputation for urgent care over the years, learning from their experience and also implementing MedStar Health’s best practices to serve our patients.”

Righttime providers have served patients with clinics as far north as Frederick, Maryland to Montgomery County, Howard County, Baltimore, Anne Arundel County, and south into Charles and St. Mary’s Counties.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for both our patients and our employees to be a part of the MedStar Health network, which has an exceptional reputation in our community,” said Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D, chief executive officer and founder of Righttime Medical Care. “We look forward to joining the experienced MedStar Health team and building on our mission to expand and simplify access to trusted medical care for people of all ages in our region.”

The full integration plan that creates the best experience for patients, associates and providers will take place over the next 12 months.

