PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 1, 2020 – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Calvert County residents are encouraged to access community supports and services to address their financial needs. The Department of Community Resources has launched a “Managing Your Finances During COVID-19” resource page to help citizens adjust and respond to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/COVID19Finances to access tools and resources geared toward helping residents cope financially during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Budgeting and financial literacy resources

Employment, training programs, and job search information

Food assistance information

Resources for expectant mothers and parents of young children

Financial literacy programs for youth and young adults

Rent/mortgage assistance information

Utility assistance information

Emergency financial assistance information

To learn more about the resources in Calvert County, visit www.OurCalvert.com.

The Department of Community Resources serves as a clearinghouse for citizen issues related to the provision of human services, responding to inquiries from citizens and professionals seeking information and referral.

For more information, call the Department of Community Resources during business hours at 410-535-1600, ext. 8803.

