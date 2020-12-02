The Department of Planning and Growth Management is working with consultant Toole Design to develop a feasibility study to analyze potential alignments for a shared-use trail to connect the Indian Head Rail Trail in White Plains with the Three Notch Trail south of Hughesville.

Residents are encouraged to attend the virtual public meeting on Dec. 17 to learn more. Toole Design has developed an online survey and web map where residents can share their ideas and suggestions.

The virtual public meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, starting at 6 p.m. Registration is required. You can register here and the public meeting will be available on Zoom.

Click the link here to access the online survey and the Indian Head Rail Trail web map. The online survey and web map will be open to the public until Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

For more information click on the Indian Head Rail Trail. For questions or concerns, email Alex Waltz at WaltzA@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0564. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

