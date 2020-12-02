PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 1, 2020 – Be ready to hit the links with the latest updates and information from the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, now on Facebook. Visit Facebook.com/ChesapeakeHills to stay up to date on news, events, and more for Calvert County’s premier public golf course.

The Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is owned and operated by Calvert County Government and maintained by the Department of Parks & Recreation. Located in scenic Lusby, just minutes from Solomons Island, the course offers an enjoyable and challenging experience for all golfers and foot golfers. Connect on Facebook to keep up with progress on the new clubhouse, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. For more information about Chesapeake Hills Golf Course or to reserve a tee time, call 410-326-GOLF (4653). Visit www.ChesapeakeHills.com for more information.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures, and more visit Parks & Recreation at Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram.

