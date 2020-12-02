St. Mary’s County, MD- In an email to St. Mary’s County Public School(SMCPS) students and families on December 1, 2020, School Superintendent Dr. J. Scott Smith announced they would continue distance learning for the remainder of 2020.

“Our community continues to battle the fall surge of COVID-19. Throughout the month of November, St. Mary’s County, just like the State of Maryland and our Nation, continued to see rising positivity rates of COVID-19. Last week, St. Mary’s County recorded 262 new COVID 19 cases – setting a new record after setting records the previous two weeks. This is before we see the impact that Thanksgiving gatherings may have on our community. It is evident that community spread of COVID 19 continues unchecked in St. Mary’s County,” Smith stated in the email.

Smith went on to remind families that meal distribution will continue at its normal location and times, Monday-Wednesday-Friday 11 am-1 pm. When schools are closed for Winter Break, special meal distribution sites will be established on Monday of each week (December 21 and December 28). More information about this additional food distribution service will be provided in the coming weeks.

Due to all student extra-curricular and sports activities being suspended again, Winter Sports(slated to start December 7, 2020) have been postponed until at least January 4, 2021.

“COVID-19 issues have also presented a challenge as to how our system collects and confirms student information. We ask all parents/guardians to review information, including Emergency Contact Information and our Impact Aid form, which is now open for families to complete and submit electronically. Parents may access the Impact Aid form via the Parent Portal in Home Access Center and families have until December 18, 2020, to submit. For your convenience, all electronic forms have a mobile responsive user interface and can be accessed from any mobile device such as a cell phone, tablet, iPad, etc. Information will be sent directly to families as to how to complete these forms,” the email finished with.

The St. Mary’s County Board of Education will hold it’s next regular meeting on December 2, 2020, at 8 am and it will be available for live-streaming or later viewing at:

SMCPS YouTube channel

www.smcps.org/streaming

Like this: Like Loading...