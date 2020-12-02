LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners hosted a hybrid virtual joint meeting with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education. The Commissioners were briefed by the Superintendent, Dr. James Scott Smith, on school affairs as the pandemic continues. Additionally, the Commissioners heard from Dr. Jeff Walker with an update on public school enrollment. The Commissioners also received an update from Tammy McCourt with details on the 2020 St. Mary’s County Public School audit and additional fiscal updates.

After a brief adjournment, the Commissioners reconvened at 10:30 to present an employee retirement Commendation. Following the recognition, County Attorney, David Weiskopf, provided a legislative update on a requested proposal for county jurisdiction relating to Emergency Medical Services. The Commissioners voted to have Public Hearing to receive additional comments on the matter.

Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, County Health Officer, led the St. Mary’s County Board of Health meeting with a St. Mary’s County COVID-19 update. Dr. Brewster’s update included links to pertinent pages on the Health Department webpage, contact tracing, and the phased plan for mass vaccination distribution.

John Deatrick, Director of Public Works & Transportation, updated the Commissioners on nuisance flood plans for the county. In conjunction with the county’s Hazard Mitigation Board, the Department of Public Works & Transportation has developed an addition to the multijurisdictional plan to include the inlets that are unique to St. Mary’s County. The plan will now be forwarded to the Maryland Department of Planning for its action.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

