A lucky Charles County resident is still experiencing happiness, shock, and disbelief after seeing one of his least favorite scratch-off games deliver his biggest Maryland Lottery win. The Waldorf man discovered a $100,000 top prize on the Bingo X10 scratch-off.

The 57-year-old found his lucky instant ticket at 7-Eleven #11534 located at 2129 Defense Highway in Crofton. He often plays games at this Lottery retailer and said this wasn’t his first time selecting the Bingo X10 game. In fact, he has played it often enough to learn how to take his time and play this third edition of the popular scratch-off.

On the day Lottery luck came to call, he bought three of the $10 instant tickets to play the odds, he said. The resulting win “was a total shock.”

The loyal player showed the winning instant ticket to a nearby relative, who also expressed disbelief. In fact, his relative’s initial reaction was to scream, the winner said. When asked of his plans for his prize, the lucky man said he wants to pay off bills.

His Anne Arundel County retailer will also benefit from this win. The Crofton store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

Plenty of prizes remain in this game. Players can search for three more top prizes, eight $10,000 prizes and others ranging from $10 to $1,000.

