Stella is a 4 ish-year-old, 24-pound, tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home. When Stella first arrived she was pretty scared but is slowly coming out of her shell. Stella loves to go for walks and does very well walking on a leash.

Like most beagles, Stella is all nose sniffing and exploring. She enjoys running beagle zoomies with her foster brothers too!

In her forever home Stella would like to have a fenced yard and a canine companion to hang out and play with. Stella is still a bit nervous and will need lots of TLC to become comfortable in her forever home.

You can read more about Stella and other beagles in need by visiting our website at http://beaglemaryland.org/

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a beagle send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Like this: Like Loading...