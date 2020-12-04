The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) recently highlighted the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) — sharing our mission and providing an overview of CSM’s multifaceted efforts to support our students and our Southern Maryland communities during the pandemic.

AACC is the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges, representing nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions and more than 12 million students.

