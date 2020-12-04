Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is looking to expand its free meal distribution to the neighborhoods of our families. This includes free grab-and-go meal delivery by school bus to local neighborhoods. In order to plan the best routes that are most convenient for families, CCPS is asking parents to complete a quick survey linked here. A Spanish survey is available here.

The survey is also posted at ccboe.com under the What’s New area. The responses will help us plan for convenient routes so we can reach the larger Charles County community. The deadline to complete the survey is 3 p.m., Dec. 11. Meals provided are for children ages 2 to 18 and include fresh and healthy options. CCPS plans to launch neighborhood meal delivery by a school bus in January.

Bus stop locations will be determined based on survey results to include the highest areas of interest in the community. All meal service updates will be posted on the CCPS website at ccboe.com.

