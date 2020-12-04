Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering additional meal bags at all curbside distribution sites starting Friday, Dec. 11. The extra meals will be handed out on Fridays to ensure children have meals for Saturday and Sunday.

The meal bags will include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack for the weekend, and are free to all children ages 2 to 18. The items in the weekend meal bags will include more frozen and shelf-stable items than the meal bags given out during the week.

The two additional bags will be available on Dec. 11, 18, and 22. The weekend bag distribution will resume on Fridays in January following Winter Break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

Meal sites are open for curbside distribution Monday through Friday from 7 to 8 a.m., and from 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Meals are free to all children ages 2 to 18 through the end of the 2020-21 school year in June.

Menus are available online and vary each day. CCPS meals may include entrée salads, wraps, sub sandwiches, and ready-to-heat pasta entrées with fresh fruit, vegetables, and milk. Parents should review the menu daily. Menus and nutritional information are posted each month on the school system website, www.ccboe.com , under the School Meals menu. Parents of children with food allergies or modified diets should check their child’s meal bag items before serving.

Serving sites include:

Henry E. Lackey High School;

La Plata High School;

Maurice J. McDonough High School;

North Point High School;

St. Charles High School;

Thomas Stone High School;

Westlake High School;

Mattawoman Middle School;

Milton M. Somers Middle School;

Piccowaxen Middle School;

Billingsley Elementary School;

Indian Head Elementary School;

Malcolm Elementary School;

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School;

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School;

J.C. Parks Elementary School; and

J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

Mobile meal service

Mobile meal service will continue traveling to select neighborhoods with school buses delivering grab-and-go meals. The meals are available from 11 to 11:20 a.m. at the Wakefield Community Center at 2002 Nantucket Drive in Waldorf; 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. at the Smallwood Village Shopping Center, near Safeway, at 10 King St. in Waldorf; and Arthur Middleton Elementary School at 1109 Copley Ave. in Waldorf from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Take the survey

CCPS is looking to expand its free meal distribution to the neighborhoods of its students. This includes free grab-and-go meal delivery by school bus to local neighborhoods. In order to plan the best routes that are most convenient for families, CCPS is asking parents to complete a quick survey linked here . A Spanish survey is available here .

The survey is also posted at ccboe.com under the What’s New area. The responses will help us plan for convenient routes so we can reach the larger Charles County community. The deadline to complete the survey is 3 p.m., Dec. 11. Meals provided are for children ages 2 to 18 and include fresh and healthy options. CCPS plans to launch neighborhood meal delivery by a school bus in January.

Bus stop locations will be determined based on survey results to include the highest areas of interest in the community. All meal service updates will be posted on the CCPS website at ccboe.com.

