On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Camp Cosoma Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the pedestrian, members of the St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit were notified and responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Joseph Earl Cullison, age 57 of Leonardtown, was getting back into his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado which he had stopped on the shoulder of the road. Shannon Marie Quade, age 23 of Leonardtown, was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road in her 2015 Chevrolet Equinox. As Cullison was opening the door to his vehicle, Quade’s vehicle struck both Cullison and his vehicle.

Cullison was flown by Trooper 7 to Medstar Washington Hospital Center with incapacitating injuries. Quade and a juvenile in her vehicle were both transported by ambulance to Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with any information in regard to the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Christopher Beyer at christopher.beyer@stmaryscountymd.com or at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004.

