Special Needs Night @ Annmarie Garden In Lights

Tuesday, December 8, 5:30-7:30pm

A holiday evening for our guests with disabilities and special needs; all other guests must choose another night to visit the light show.

Admission for special needs guests:

Free for special needs guest + one (1) friend

Additional guests: $4 per person; kids 2 & under free

Advance tickets are NOT REQUIRED for Special Needs Night, just come!

CLOSED TO GENERAL PUBLIC – for special needs guests only! Thank you!

Proudly sponsored by Jane & Walter Grove

**Tonight is exclusively for our guests with special needs or disabilities; all other guests please arrange to visit on an alternate night. Thank you for honoring the needs of these members of our community.

Annmarie Garden In Lights will be open exclusively for individuals with special needs and their families on Tuesday, December 8, 5:30-7:30 pm.

All guests should wear a face mask, if possible.

PLEASE review all the safety info HERE, including important information about parking and accessibility. About the evening: the light show is situated along a ¼ mile wheelchair-accessible path. There are beautiful light sculptures placed along the path and several places to sit and rest. We will do our best to restrict the number of flashing lights in the light show. All outdoor music will be turned off. Please note that the 1/4 mile path of the light show is dimly lit. Guests with vision and/or mobility issues are encouraged to bring a flashlight and/or a wheelchair. Golf Cart Tours of the path will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For the safety of our staff and volunteers, masks are required for Golf Cart Tours.

If you have any questions or suggestions – or if you would like to sponsor this special night – please feel free to contact us at 410-326-4640 or info@annmariegarden.org.

