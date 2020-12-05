ANNAPOLIS (Dec. 4, 2020) – The Maryland Board of State Canvassers today certified its 2020 general election results for federal and State offices in advance of the upcoming Electoral College meeting. The members of the State Board of Canvassers are the Attorney General, Clerk of the Court of Appeals, Comptroller, Secretary of State, and State Treasurer.

The results, which were independently audited following the receipt and counting of all timely and properly submitted ballots, will be officially presented in a meeting of Maryland’s electors at the State House on Dec. 14.

A copy of the state electors’ vote for President and Vice President will subsequently be forwarded to the president of the U.S. Senate – the current Vice President – for counting during a joint session of the United States Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Despite the public health emergency gripping the nation, millions of voters from across the state were able to exercise their right to vote in the 2020 general election,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone. “Election workers and officials from each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions worked tirelessly and in good faith to oversee a free and fair election in which every eligible ballot was counted. An independent audit of the election count demonstrated Maryland’s results were extremely accurate and uncovered no sign of irregularities. Given the many daunting challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, these findings are a tribute to the thousands of Marylanders who devoted their time and effort to managing a safe, secure and precise election process.”

You can view county-by-county results here:

