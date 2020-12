Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. ordered the Charles County flag to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff on the day of interment which is yet to be determined.

This action is to honor Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Master Corporal Robert Cadrette, ID #304, who served over 22 years for CCSO and was an Army veteran.

Like this: Like Loading...