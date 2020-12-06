The public is invited to join the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police, MDTA staff and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in the 2020 Toys for Tots campaign. This is the 31st consecutive year MDTA Police have supported the annual effort.

In Baltimore, MDTA officers will collect new, unwrapped toys Tuesday, December 8 through Thursday, December 10, from 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels (I-895, I-95), the Francis Scott Key Bridge (I-695) and the Dundalk Marine Terminal. Officers will also collect toys at sites across Maryland including the Bay Bridge (US 50/301), the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge (US 301) and the Intercounty Connector (MD 200). Toy collections at the Intercounty Connector will take place at the Layhill Road (MD 182) interchange.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, officers will wear face coverings when accepting toys and maintain social distancing when possible. As in previous years, all collections will take place outside.

“This is another great opportunity for the MDTA to partner with the communities we serve,” said MDTA Police Chief Col. Kevin M. Anderson. “At a time when there are families in need, the MDTA Police are ready to serve.”

Toll facility customers who wish to donate toys should stay right and follow directions from Santa, uniformed MDTA police officers or MDTA staff. Sites at the Key and Bay bridges will be near the former toll plaza locations. The MDTA Police remind drivers to keep safety and COVID-19 precautions in mind as they approach toy drop-off sites. Toys may be dropped off during scheduled times only.

Since 1990, MDTA employees have collected more than 152,000 toys and $120,000 from customers of Maryland’s toll facilities and the Port of Baltimore.

