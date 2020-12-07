On Saturday, December 5th the Calvert County Commission for Women (CCCW) held a drive-by, drop-off donation campaign for Safe Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter. The two-hour donation event, held in the parking lot at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, resulted in a successful turnout with generous donations.

Domestic violence is a pandemic within a pandemic that has been compounded by COVID-19. Having promoted awareness about domestic violence during October, the CCCW became aware of Safe Harbor’s supply needs and took action to ensure all shelter residents and staff remain safe by soliciting donations of cleaning products, hand sanitizers, soap, masks, diapers, paper goods, socks, and toiletries.

The response from the Calvert Community was unprecedented, filling 5 SUVs, a sports car, and a minivan full of items. There were many individual donations, including a bag full of lovely handmade cloth masks. All ages were involved including students from Patuxent High School led by a social studies teacher who brought a carload of items collected from her Teaching Academy and Women’s History classes. Commission for Women members was there to direct traffic, load the donations, and deliver items directly to Safe Harbor. Safe Harbor, Inc. board members passed out brochures to encourage continued charitable support.

On behalf of Commission for Women, Chair Joan Winship, expressed her heartfelt thanks to donors, “The response was beyond our expectations. It certainly put us in the holiday spirit and provided much needed supplies for Safe Harbor. We are grateful for all who participated!” A Safe Harbor staff member conveyed her appreciation for the way that Calvert County “continues to show up and show out for Safe Harbor!”

Anyone interested in donating may leave items at the door of the Sheriff’s Office in Prince Frederick, which has 24/7 coverage, with a note indicating it is for Safe Harbor, Inc. [Please note that Safe Harbor cannot accept clothing and does not need toys.] Financial contributions may be sent to: Safe Harbor Inc., P.O. Box 801, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

