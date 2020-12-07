It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has to announce the passing of K-9 Edo. K-9 Edo was the partner to Cpl. Jamie Morgan and served the agency from 2011 to his untimely passing on Dec. 4, 2020.K-9 Edo was a European import German Shepherd/Malinois mix that was purchased from a vendor in North Carolina during the summer of 2011.

K-9 Edo entered patrol class in the fall of 2011, graduating after 18 weeks in the early part of 2012. K-9 Edo was assigned with Cpl. Morgan to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau. Edo was certified in tracking, evidence article search, building/area search, criminal apprehension, and CDS detection. K-9 Edo was responsible for numerous criminal and CDS apprehensions during his career.

One of the highlights of K-9 Edo’s career was responding to a burglary in progress complaint. Upon arrival, Cpl. Morgan and K-9 Edo searched the residence for the suspects. After searching the residence with negative results, they went outside and attempted to locate a track. K-9 Edo was able to locate a track that went into the woods to the rear of the house. K-9 Edo tracked the suspects for a mile into the woods where they were able to locate and apprehend two suspects.

K-9 Edo was a great partner to Cpl. Morgan and a great asset to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Edo will be missed by the Morgan family and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Thank you for your service K-9 Edo. End of Watch: Dec. 4, 2020.

