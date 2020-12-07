UPDATE: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Master Corporal Robert Cadrette, ID #304, who died during the early evening hours on December 5, 2020, from complications associated with COVID-19. M/Cpl. Cadrette, age 51, was assigned to the Special Services Division, Property Management Section, and was a 22-year-veteran of the Agency. Prior to joining the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, M/Cpl. Cadrette served in the Army for two years. He continued his service in the Army National Reserve for 18 years.

M/Cpl. Cadrette joined the agency on January 30, 1998. From 1998 to 2007, he worked in Patrol Operations. Then, in 2007, he transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division where he was a detective in the Financial Crimes Unit and later, the Special Victims Unit. In 2013, he returned to Patrol and in 2016, he was transferred to the Property Management Section.

M/Cpl. Cadrette was known for his positive attitude and his dedication to duty each and every day he reported to work. Many of his co-workers described him as hard working, respected, and a very caring person. He had a great sense of humor and could make anyone smile, his colleagues would say. M/Cpl. Cadrette was also a loyal and loving husband to his wife and a devoted father to his three-year-old daughter.

“We are deeply saddened and our hearts are heavy,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “Rob battled this virus for weeks and it was heartbreaking to see his condition diminish as he fought so hard to survive. We thank everyone who prayed and sent thoughts of healing and comfort to him and his family. Rest in Peace faithful servant.”

Additional details relating to his funeral will be released in the days ahead.

On Saturday, December 4, 2020, Charles County Sheriff(CCSO) Troy Berry announced on the office's Facebook page that Master Corporal Robert Cadrett(ID #304) had passed away from complications associated with COVID-19.

Master Corporal Robert Cadrette, ID #304 Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office / Charles County Sheriff's Office

Master Corporal Cadrett was a 22-year-veteran of CCSO, and was assigned to the Special Services Division, specializing in Property Management,

Multiple people and organizations have taken to Social Media to express their condolences.

From the @BladensburgPD, we send our deepest condolences to the @CCSOMD and Cpl. Cadrette’s family, friends, colleagues, and community. Thank you for your dedicated service that undoubtedly impacted many lives along the way. #RIP https://t.co/BMWwV9bpAp — Tyrone Collington Sr (@collington_sr) December 6, 2020

