Esperanza Middle School student, Miss Elaina Fitzsimmons, has successfully passed through the second level of competition in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

She will now compete with other District winners in the Multiple District 22 contest, which will include winners from all districts in Maryland, Delaware, and Washington DC. Her poster illustrates her interpretation of the contest theme this year, Peace Through Service.

In her words: This poster is of volunteer paramedics volunteering at the Black Lives Matter rally. I know the person in this picture, and she is at the rally to allow other people to peacefully protest violence against people of color.

Congratulations, Elaina. Way to go and best of luck in the next phase of the contest.

