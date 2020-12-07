Southern Maryland Meats (SMM), a program of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), is installing ‘Little Free Libraries’ throughout the Southern Maryland region of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s.

Be on the lookout for the eye catching SMM red barns in your neighborhood! The miniature barn libraries are easy to spot with their standout red and white paintwork and Southern Maryland Meats logo prominently placed above the barn doors.

The libraries are designed to promote the Southern Maryland Meats program livestock producers in a fun and engaging way and encourage awareness of the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives. Each library will provide free reading materials for the community to borrow, including a copy of The Girl Who Thought in Pictures: The Story of Dr. Temple Grandin who is most known for her inventions of groundbreaking improvements for farms around the globe.

“The Friends of the Baden Library is excited to put our Little Library to use,” says Gwen Ashley who stewards the Baden Community Center library. “We are hopeful that it will serve our community for those who aren’t able to access the public library because of time constraints. Being located near the Community Center, it will be a great place for “grab and go” reading material.”

Little Free Library (LFL) is a worldwide non-profit organization that increases access to books through the creation of book-sharing boxes. These libraries are housed in parks, playgrounds, neighborhood common areas, on school grounds, at government buildings, at farmer’s markets, and other regional public/private venues to boost community involvement with the intention of inspiring readers. To date, there are more than 90,000 libraries globally.

Southern Maryland Meats is continuing to search for groups or individuals to host libraries throughout Southern Maryland. To apply to host an SMM Little Free Library, contact Rachel Norris (240)528-8850 ext. 306, or email: rnorris@smadc.com.

To see the current list of Southern Maryland Meats libraries, visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/ and search “SMM” under the Library Name heading.

