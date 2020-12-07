With standard Video Toll rates resuming statewide on January 1, 2021, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) encourages motorists to get E-ZPass and join the 1.4 million drivers who pay the lowest tolls with E-ZPass Maryland. Transponders are free, there’s no monthly fee for Maryland addresses and sign-up is available 24/7 at ezpassmd.com.

Get one and give one: E-ZPass On the Go makes a perfect holiday gift. Pick yours up at participating Giant Food stores and Weis Markets. The transponder comes with $25 in prepaid tolls for immediate use, then you can sign up online to save with E-ZPass all year long. A full list of retail locations where you can get a prepaid transponder is available at ezpassmd.com/en/onthego/locations.shtml.

On March 17, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 emergency, the MDTA temporarily paused processing and mailing Notices of Toll Due (NOTDs), adjusted the standard Video Toll rate down to the cash rate at toll facilities that were accepting cash as of March 17* and extended expiration dates of E-ZPass discount plans. Customers are reminded of the following:

Processing and mailing of NOTDs resumed in mid-October , beginning with unpaid transactions for trips made from March through June 2020. To avoid the assessment of a civil penalty, motorists are encouraged to pay by the date indicated on the NOTD.

, beginning with unpaid transactions for trips made from March through June 2020. To avoid the assessment of a civil penalty, motorists are encouraged to pay by the date indicated on the NOTD. Effective November 1, 2020 , standard 45-day plan cycles resumed for E-ZPass Maryland Discount Plans and the standard 90-day plan cycle resumed for the Bay Bridge (US 50/301) Shoppers Plan.

, standard 45-day plan cycles resumed for E-ZPass Maryland Discount Plans and the standard 90-day plan cycle resumed for the Bay Bridge (US 50/301) Shoppers Plan. Effective January 1, 2021, standard Video Toll rates will apply for any trips not paid with a valid E-ZPass account at all toll facilities statewide. As an example, two-axle Video Tolling trips at the Fort McHenry Tunnel were temporarily adjusted down to the cash rate of $4 in response to COVID-19. For any such trips made on or after January 1, 2021, the standard Video Toll rate of $6 will apply. View standard Video Toll rates here. Motorists with E-ZPass Maryland pay $3 per trip, a 50% savings compared to standard Video Tolls!

If drivers have questions, would like to pay Video Tolls, discuss available payment options, discontinue their commuter discount plans because their commuting/travel patterns have changed or want to join E-ZPass Maryland, they can visit a Customer Service Center (locations and hours at ezpassmd.com/en/about/csc.shtml) or call toll-free 1-888-321-6824.

All-electronic (cashless) tolling is permanently in effect statewide. With all-electronic tolling, there’s no stopping at toll booths. Tolls are paid by using an E-ZPass or by Video Tolling. This system provides convenience for motorists, less engine idling for better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, decreased congestion and increased safety.

*The following facilities were accepting cash on March 17, 2020: John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95), Bay Bridge (US 50/301), Fort McHenry (I-95) and Baltimore Harbor (I-895) tunnels, and Nice/Middleton Bridge (US 301). The standard Video Toll rate has continued to apply at the Francis Scott Key (I-695) and Thomas J. Hatem (US 40) bridges, I-95 Express Toll Lanes and Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200, which already had all-electronic tolling and were not accepting cash tolls.

