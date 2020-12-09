Annapolis, MD- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will hold a Thursday, December 10, 2020 press conference at 3 pm in the Governor’s Reception Room at the Maryland State House. The Office of Governor Larry Hogan states this is to provide a COVID-19 update.

Governor Hogan held a press conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in which he updated the state on the incoming COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna. THe state will receive 155,000 doses initially and it is slated for critical health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, as well as first responders.

“Our team at the Maryland Department of Health has worked hard over the past eight months preparing plans to procure, distribute, and administer COVID-19 vaccines when they become available,” said Governor Hogan. “This is, by far, the most massive undertaking of this pandemic. The calvary is coming, a vaccine is on the way, but it is absolutely critical that we continue to fight this virus with everything we’ve got, and we need to keep doing all the things that we know will help to keep us safe.”

State health officials also issued an emergency order that expands the scope of practice so that any licensed healthcare provider—including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and pharmacists—can administer the COVID-19 vaccine with appropriate training and supervision. The order reiterates that healthcare providers who already have the statutory authority to administer vaccines can administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Since some COVID-19 vaccines require dilution before being administered, the order also authorizes licensed healthcare providers to prepare the vaccine after receiving training.

The state stores vaccination records through ImmuNet, which serves as the cornerstone of Maryland’s immunization information system. Providers will use ImmuNet to place vaccine orders. This HIPAA-compliant system has been used in Maryland for over 15 years, and has been enhanced to handle the additional information anticipated with COVID-19 vaccinations. Marylanders can access their own vaccination records at MD.MyIR.net.

