LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, beginning with a virtual meeting with the Navy.

The Commissioners held a virtual joint meeting with Naval Air Station Patuxent River, base Commander, CAPT. John Brabazon and other representatives for the semi-annual Encroachment Mitigation and Prevention Joint Meeting. Agenda items included an overview of the Intergovernmental Support Agreement, a recap of the Defense Community Infrastructure Plan, and a brief from the Hydrogeologist Remedial Project Manager for NAVFAC Washington on polyfluoroalkfyl (PFAS) substances in the areas of Webster Field and the Patuxent River.

The Commissioners heard from Christopher Lehman, Audit Partner for SB & Company, LLC, on the FY2020 Audit of St. Mary’s County Government Financial Statements. The report is an annual audit performed by an independent organization after the close of the fiscal year.

County Attorney David Weiskopf requested a public hearing to receive public comment on the disposition of county-owned surplus real property known as 22695 Old Rolling Road in California, MD. The Commissioners approved the request. The Public Hearing will take place Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust to move $108,000 from the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area to the Huntersville Rural Legacy Area. This reallocation allows the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust to close an easement for conservation.

The Commissioners accepted up to $700,000 in funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development in the COVID-19 Round-2 Community Development Block Grant. This grant is offered through the Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership and is intended to assist community members facing eviction.

Final agenda items include presenting the St. Mary’s County Transits System Safety Plan and requests for FIN2021 Capital Improvement Program Budget Amendments from the Department of Finance.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary's County is Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

