At their meeting on December 10, 2020, members of the Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education approved by a vote of 3-2 a plan for schools to reopen in a hybrid instructional model for students in pre-K through Grade 12. Staff and students will return to school in staggered cohorts after the winter break. Fully virtual instruction will continue for students whose families chose this model.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “Having pre-K through Grade 2 in school for the hybrid schedule in November was exciting and rewarding for so many children and teachers. We have found that two-thirds of our families have opted to have their children return to in-person instruction in this way. We believe that with everyone working together, we can make reopening school a safe and educationally beneficial experience.”

In the hybrid model, students will be divided into two cohorts. On any given week, students in one cohort will attend school face-to-face, while the other cohort receives virtual instruction. The next week, the groups will change to the other instructional model—either face-to-face or virtual.

In January, schools will communicate details about cohort assignments and daily schedules, including variations applying only to some students with Individualized Education Plans.

The district reopening schedule is as follows. Note that the schedule may be modified based upon the COVID positivity rates in Calvert County during the first week of January.

January 4-8 Virtual instruction for all students; internet cafes will be open

January 8 All teachers return to school buildings

January 11 Students in pre-K through Grade 2 return to school (A Week Cohort)

January 19 Students in pre-K through Grade 6 return to school (B Week Cohort)

January 25 Students in Grades 3-6 return to school (A Week Cohort)

February 1 Students in Grades 7-12 return to school (B Week Cohort)

February 8 Students in Grades 7-12 return to school (A Week Cohort)

In-person instruction will continue through December for students in special populations and those who attend face-to-face programs at the Career and Technology Academy. Instruction for these groups will be fully virtual from January 4-8. These students will return to their in-person schedule on January 11.

Like this: Like Loading...