Thursday – December 10th

  • 5:00pm – John Luskey – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
  • 6:00pm – James Cornett – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
  • 6:00PM – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – Atomic Seafood – Lusby MD
  • 6:00pm – Karaoke w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

Friday – December 11th

  • 5:00pm – Tell You Monday – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD
  • 6:00pm – Billy Yeager & Kevin Quinn – Taphouse 1637 – Hollywood MD
  • 6:30pm – HydraFX – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

Saturday – December 12th

  • 2:00pm – James Cornett – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
  • 2:00pm – Erik Hyland – Romano Vineyard & Winery – Brandywine MD
  • 5:00pm – Billy Yeager & Steve Robey – The Greene Turtle – California MD
  • 6:00pm – Jason Mitchell – The Wheel House – North Beach MD
  • 6:00pm – Dana & Jeremy – Mamma Lucia Italian Restaurant – Dunkirk MD
  • 6:00pm – Hit or Miss – The Taphpuse 1637 – Califonia MD
  • 6:00pm – Company B – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Sunday – December 13th

  • 12:30pm – Abel Baez – Romano Vineyard & Winery – Brandywine MD
  • 4:00pm – John Luskey – Anthony’s Bar & Grill – Dunkirk MD

Tuesday – December 15th

  • 6:00pm – Open Mic w/Greg Barrick – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – December 16th

  • 5:30pm – Open Mic w/Rob Cord – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
  • 6:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
  • 6:00pm – Dylan & Catey – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD
  • 6:00pm – Karaoke w/Greg Barrick – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD

