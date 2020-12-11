PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (December 10th, 2020)- United Way of Calvert County is celebrating 40 years of engaging the community in making a meaningful difference to improve people’s lives.

The United Way of Calvert County (UWCC) was incorporated on April 23rd, 1980. UWCC started as a group of volunteers from Baltimore Gas & Electric, supporting six local human service agencies. Since its incorporation, UWCC has raised over 18 million dollars and supports over 30 community partner agencies.

Today, UWCC continues to fight for improved education, health and financial stability for all people in Calvert County. After several events were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UWCC has decided to celebrate its 40th anniversary virtually to continue to keep the community safe. To commemorate the past 40 years of service to the community, United Way of Calvert County invites the community to take part in its celebratory event this coming December.

On Wednesday, December 16th, United Way of Calvert County will host the 40th Anniversary Ruby Telethon from 7 to 9 p.m. This virtual celebration, hosted by Jack Reynolds at Chesapeake Church, will feature performances from local groups, inspirational testimonies from partnering agencies and other supporters, and live presentations from local sponsors.

The 40th Anniversary Ruby Telethon can be watched on local news Channel 6 (standard), Channel 1070 (HD) or through live streaming on the United Way of Calvert County’s social media accounts. Donations can be made via the internet by: 1.) visiting our website 2.) texting “TELETHON40” to 41444 3.) scanning the QR code featured on event flyers 4.) becoming a sponsor 5.) phoning in during the telethon at (443) 295-8696.

The event serves as UWCC’S major fundraiser of the year, in which the proceeds will directly benefit United Way of Calvert County’s Community Impact Grants supporting programs focused on improving education, financial stability, health and basic needs. If interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Kelly Chambers at kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org .

Donations will be accepted until December 31st. For more information on the United Way of Calvert County’s 40th Anniversary Ruby Telethon, visit unitedwaycalvert.org/telethon or call (410) 535-2000.

