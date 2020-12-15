Kaiser Permanente has purchased a 23-acre site at 4149 Crain Highway in Waldorf, Maryland. The health system plans to build a multi-phase medical center on the undeveloped parcel with the first phase on track to open in the first quarter of 2025 at a cost of approximately $100 million. The facility will be approximately 100,000 square-feet.

The new medical center is part of Kaiser Permanente’s strategy to improve geographic access to care for its more than 770,000 members, expand capacity for specialty services like advanced urgent care and high-end imaging, and support membership growth in Charles County and adjacent markets. Charles County is currently home to over 14,000 Kaiser Permanente members; membership in the county is projected to increase by 50% over the next eight years.

“As the region’s leading integrated health system and largest non-profit health care organization, we look forward to bringing award-winning doctors and our innovative care delivery system to Charles County,” said Ruth Williams-Brinkley, region president, Kaiser Permanente. “This acquisition is part of our aggressive expansion plan that aims to provide current and future members with conveniently located high-quality care.”

The Waldorf medical center will be located at the intersection of Crain Highway and Billingsley Road, a major cross-county connector, offering high visibility to commuters in Charles County and Washington D.C. It will be situated near a planned light rail system and future residential and retail development.

“Our world-class physicians provide a full continuum of medical care to produce the best outcomes for their patients,” said Richard McCarthy, MD, medical director for Kaiser Permanente in the mid-Atlantic region. “I’m excited to bring their extensive experience and innovative-spirit to the residents of Charles County.”

The medical center will include primary and specialty care, as well as 24/7 advanced urgent care. These clinical services would be supported by a full complement of ancillary departments including pharmacy, clinical lab, and diagnostic imaging. The new medical center will have approximately 300 staff members, including a number of new hires, bringing job growth to the area.

“Access to affordable, high quality health care and coverage has never been more important,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “It is intrinsically part of a person’s quality of life. We’re excited to welcome Kaiser Permanente and its robust health system to Charles County. Together, we can meet the unique needs of our community and reduce barriers to care.”

“Health care is one of our targeted industries for economic growth and workforce development, stated Darr­éll Brown, director of the Charles County Economic Development Department. “The availability of highly-skilled healthcare professionals will support Kaiser Permanente’s new operation and we have a pipeline for talent to sustain it in the long term.”

With more than 1,600 physicians, Kaiser Permanente has one of the largest medical groups in the region. Members in the Mid-Atlantic have access to award-winning health care online or in person at any of Kaiser Permanente’s 34 medical offices in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia in a way that is convenient, connected, and personalized.

