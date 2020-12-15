La Plata, MD (December 14, 2020) – Nestled all snug in their beds.” Invoking Clement Clarke Moore’s famous poem this December, Charles Regional Medical Center’s award-winning Labor and Delivery Unit is celebrating the birth of their December newborns by providing the new arrivals with stylish “My First Christmas” stockings and festive Christmas caps.

UM Charles Regional’s team of highly trained obstetrics experts is dedicated to providing personalized care to baby and mom, and will continue to showcase their joyous newborns throughout the month of December. Earlier this year Newsweek magazine named UM Charles Regional one of the best maternity hospitals in America.

