Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has adjusted its inclement weather procedures for the 2020-21 school year. The procedures take into account the virtual learning schedule currently in place for all CCPS students. The following are the updated procedures effective Dec. 16.

Virtual instruction on-time during inclement weather

Virtual instruction starts on time.

Any student currently in a CCPS learning or internet center, or doing virtual learning from a CCPS school would participate in online learning from home.

Virtual instruction on-time will only be announced under certain inclement weather conditions.

Virtual instruction one-hour delay, Code 1

Virtual learning starts one hour late for students and teachers.

Teachers and instructional assistants, whether working virtually or at school, report to work one hour late.

Until Phase 2 begins, staff can choose to work virtually or report to their work location one hour late.

Essential staff report on time. This includes designated operations and building service staff, as well as designated transportation, maintenance and life safety systems staff.

Learning support and internet centers at all schools are closed.

Curbside morning meal service is canceled. Meal sites operate the afternoon distribution as usual from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Liberal leave is in effect for CCPS staff.

Virtual instruction two-hour delay, Code 2

Virtual learning begins two hours late for students and teachers.

Teachers and instructional assistants, whether working virtually or at school, report to work two hours late.

Until Phase 2 begins, staff can choose to work virtually or report to their work location two hours late.

Essential staff report on time. This includes designated operations and building service staff, as well as designated transportation, maintenance and life safety systems staff.

Learning support and internet centers at all schools are closed.

Curbside morning meal service is canceled. Meal sites operate the afternoon distribution as usual from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Liberal leave is in effect for CCPS staff.

Schools closed, Code Red

No virtual instruction takes place.

Essential staff report on time. This includes designated operations and building service staff, as well as designated transportation, maintenance and life safety systems staff.

School buildings and offices are closed.

CCPS meal sites are closed.

Schools closed, Code Blue

No virtual instruction takes place.

No employees report to work.

School buildings and office are closed.

CCPS meal sites are closed.

Liberal Leave

Liberal leave is unscheduled leave that employees can take in the event of inclement weather that prevents them from coming into work. Employees must notify their supervisor if they take liberal leave.

