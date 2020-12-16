ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 14, 2020) – Today, Governor Larry Hogan announced the release of the Maryland Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) Strategic Framework. The collective effort, led by Maryland’s CAV Working Group, included input from more than 600 responders and one-on-one stakeholder conversations spanning research and academia, for-profit and nonprofit associations, emergency responders, various levels of government, CAV-related service businesses or developers, vehicle manufacturers and members of the public with a general interest in CAV technology.

“Connected and Automated Vehicles have the potential to significantly help us achieve our goals to improve roadway safety and increase mobility for countless communities,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is calling on all state and local agencies, private and academic partners and the public to develop implementation plans that align with CAV technology strategies in this framework.”

The framework encourages stakeholders across the state to stake a claim in CAV technology implementation for their communities, while providing a sense of direction for all of Maryland. It characterizes where Maryland stands today and offers encouragement in five key focus areas for the future – public education and outreach, planning and policy, early deployment and testing, infrastructure and workforce development – with strategies for state and local agencies, academia, and private industry. Ultimately, the multifaceted approach lays the groundwork for integrating CAV technology safely, efficiently and equitably.

“The release of this framework marks a milestone in Maryland’s efforts to realize the incredible benefits CAV technology can achieve, and sets the stage for how Maryland wants CAV to be integrated within our communities,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who serves as Co-Chair of the Maryland CAV Working Group.

In 2015, MDOT established the CAV Working Group as the central source of coordination for development and deployment of emerging CAV technologies in Maryland. The group evaluates the latest research, tracks federal and state laws, policies and programs, and coordinates with other agencies, organizations and businesses to set the course for the future of automated and connected vehicles in Maryland.

“If implemented safely and effectively, self-driving vehicles have the potential to save lives by reducing traffic crashes,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “I am proud of the work being done to advance Maryland into the future while maintaining our commitment to reaching zero deaths on our roadways.”

To learn more about Maryland’s efforts in CAV, visit the Maryland CAV webpage or reach out directly at CAVMaryland@mdot.maryland.gov.

