LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch for St. Mary’s County through Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall across our area will result in rainfall totals of 1-2 inches. When coupled with already saturated conditions, this may lead to isolated instances of flooding, especially in flood prone locations such as low-lying areas.

A flash flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on the current weather conditions. Residents are reminded to monitor the weather forecast by tuning into local radio and television stations for updated information.

The Department of Emergency Services will continue to monitor weather conditions and advises that residents plan for extra travel time in the morning. While temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing in St. Mary’s County, the potential for icy road conditions exists.

To report unsafe road conditions or request non-emergency services, county residents should call 311 or make an online report at www.stmarysmd.com/SM311.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation will be treating county overpasses and bridges tonight and crews will monitor road conditions throughout tonight and tomorrow morning.

Residents can sign up to receive emergency notifications through the CodeRed alert system at www.stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered.asp.

For more information, please visit the St. Mary’s County Government website at www.stmarysmd.com.

