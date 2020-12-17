Thursday – December 17th
5:00pm – John Luskey – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
6:00pm – Billy Yeager & Trey Raines – Atomic Seafood – Lusby MD
6:00pm – Karaoke w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
6:00pm – Thursday Mashup w/Matt Garrett – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD w/ Wally Ivanov, Chris Sample & Rich Smith
Friday – December 18th
5:00pm – Wes Ryce – The Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD
5:30pm – Mike Mead – Helen’s Cafe (Farmers Market) – Charlotte Hall MD
6:00pm – Run Catch Rain – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD
6:00pm – Billy Yeager & Kevin Quinn – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD
6:00pm – Mike Richards – The Rex – Leonardtown MD
6:00pm – Never 2 Late – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
6:00pm – HydraFX – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD
6:30pm – “Drive In” Car Concert – Calvert Fair Grounds – Prince Frederick MD w/ Ryan Forrester, John Luskey, Latrice Carr, Catey Peters, Erik Hyland & Meagan Whiteside
Saturday – December 19th
2:00pm – John Luskey – Romano Vineyard & Winery – Brandywine MD
2:00pm – Joe Parsons – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
6:00pm – The Revival Acoustic – The Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD
6:00pm – Comedy Show – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD
6:00pm – Social – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
Sunday – December 20th
3:00pm – Funkzilla Unplugged – Atomic Seafood – Lusby MD
4:00pm – GTR Acoustic Duo – Anthony’s Bar & Grill – Dunkirk MD
Tuesday – December 22nd
6:00pm – Open Mic w/Greg Barrick – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD
Wednesday – December 23rd
5:30pm – Open Mic w/Rob Cord – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
6:00pm – Latrice Carr – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD
6:00pm – Jingle Jangle Jamboree – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD w/ Justin Myles, Greg Barrick, Wally Ivanov, Rusty WIlliams, Josh Airhart & Steve Nelson