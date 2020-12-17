Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will operate on a virtual instruction two-hour delay, Code 2 for today, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The following applies to a virtual instruction two-hour delay, Code. 2.

Virtual instruction two-hour delay, Code 2 

  • Virtual learning begins two hours late for students and teachers. 
  • Learning support and internet centers at all schools are closed. 
  • Curbside morning meal service is canceled. Meal sites will operate the afternoon distribution as usual from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

