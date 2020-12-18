PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 17, 2020 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in observance of the Christmas holiday. County offices will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25. The facilities will reopen Saturday, Dec. 26 with normal hours. All solid waste facilities, including the Appeal Solid Waste Facility and customer convenience centers, will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, and remain closed on Friday, Jan. 1.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25. The facility will reopen Saturday, Dec. 26 with normal hours. The facility will also be closed Friday, Jan. 1.

The Water & Sewerage Billing and Customer Service Office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491. The office will reopen with normal hours on Monday, Dec. 28. The office will also be closed Friday, Jan. 1.

Meals on Wheels will be delivered on both Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

There will be no county bus service Thursday, Dec. 24 or Friday, Dec. 25. Service will resume with normal hours on Saturday, Dec. 26. Bus service will also be halted on Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day and resume with normal hours on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Calvert Library locations will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 26 and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28 at noon. Library locations will also close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, and remain closed through Saturday, Jan. 2. They will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4 at noon. Online services and electronic checkouts will be available through www.calvertlibrary.info .

. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, and closed on Friday, Dec. 25. The museum will be open to members only from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. The store will be open to all, including non-members, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. The museum and store will continue to operate at reduced capacity with a timed entry system. It is recommended that guests purchase tickets in advance. Visit www.CalvertMarineMuseum.org to learn more.

to learn more. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. Animal Control will be on call for emergencies.

All community centers will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25. Centers will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26. Centers will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.

All recreation parks, including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point, and Cove Point parks will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25. Parks will be open on Friday, Jan. 1.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will close at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, and remain closed Friday, Dec. 25. The golf course will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, and open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, and closed on Friday, Dec. 25. The aquatic center will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, and closed on Friday, Jan. 1. Swim sessions are available by online reservation only.

Flag Ponds Nature Park will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, and Thursday, Dec. 31. The park will be open during normal hours on Friday, Jan. 1.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed Friday, Dec. 25. Battle Creek will be open on both Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1 with limited trail use. Visitors are advised to be aware of their surroundings due to a modified trail system as storm repairs are underway. The nature center remains closed to the public.

Kings Landing Park will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, and will operate with normal hours on both Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is closed for the season.

All county senior centers remain closed until further notice as a preventative measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.

