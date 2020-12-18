ANNAPOLIS, MD—During Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Santa Claus, non-human elves affiliated with Santa; and reindeer necessary for the propulsion of Santa’s sleigh will be exempt from emergency orders regarding travel. View the order here.

ORDER OF THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND

NUMBER 20-12-17-03

EXEMPTING SANTA CLAUS AND HIS AFFILIATED ELVES AND REINDEER FROM TRAVELER TESTING AND QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS

WHEREAS, A state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency was proclaimed on March 5, 2020, and renewed on March 17, April 10, May 6, June 3, July 1, July 31, August 10, September 8, October 6, October 30, and November 25, 2020, to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the state, and the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency still exists;

WHEREAS, COVID-19, a respiratory disease that spreads easily from person to person and may result in serious illness or death, is a public health catastrophe and has been confirmed throughout Maryland;

WHEREAS, Order Number 20-12-17-01 authorizes quarantine and testing requirements for travelers entering the State of Maryland;

WHEREAS, According to Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Santa Claus “has a lot of good innate immunity” from COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, Due to this immunity, it is unnecessary for Santa Claus and his affiliated elves and reindeer to comply with the requirements of Order Number 20-12-17-01;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LAWRENCE J. HOGAN, JR., GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND, BY VIRTUE OF THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME BY THE CONSTITUTION AND LAWS OF MARYLAND, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO TITLE 14 OF THE PUBLIC SAFETY ARTICLE DO HEREBY ORDER:

I. Exemption. The following are exempt from the Order of the Governor of the State of Maryland Number 20-12-17-01, and any orders of the Secretary of Health issued pursuant thereto:

a. The one true Santa Claus who resides at the North Pole (the “Real Santa”);

b. Non-human elves affiliated with Santa; and

c. Reindeer necessary for the propulsion of Santa’s sleigh.

II. Only Applies to Real Santa. This Order only exempts the Real Santa. It does not apply to any of his representatives or contractors, including without limitation, Mall Santas.

III. No Interference By Law Enforcement. No law enforcement officer of the State or any political subdivision shall interfere with the performance by the Real Santa of his appointed rounds.

IV. General Provisions.

a. This Order remains effective until after termination of the state of emergency and the proclamation of the catastrophic health emergency has been rescinded, or until rescinded, superseded, amended, or revised by additional orders.

b. The effect of any statute, rule, or regulation of an agency of the State or a political subdivision inconsistent with this order is hereby suspended to the extent of the Inconsistency.

c. The underlined paragraph headings in this Order are for convenience of reference only and shall not affect the interpretation of this Order.

d. If any provision of this Order or its application to any person, entity, or circumstance is held invalid by any court of competent jurisdiction, all other provisions or applications of the Order shall remain in effect to the extent possible without the invalid provision or application. To achieve this purpose, the provisions of this Order are severable.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND THIS 17TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020, AND EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

Lawrence J. Hogan, Jr.

Governor

